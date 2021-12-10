Aroostook League mandates masks for everyone attending indoor sporting events.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The High School regular season begins on Friday. The Aroostook League Athletic Directors and Superintendents have mandated that everyone attending games will have to wear a mask.

Tim Watt:” All the players the officials and all fans anyone inside will need to be masked.”

The majority of the Aroostook League schools will not be limiting the number of spectators at games. If possible, they will try to social distance

Watt:” We are going to do the best we can. We are going to ask fans if there is space to spread out to spread out. There’s no distancing rules as long as people are masked.” Every school is also handling concessions different. Some are allowing food and drinks to be sold and other will not be operating the concession stand.

Watt:” Facilities have places where people can go. I know with mine we are going to use the cafeteria with no food or drinks in the gym.”

Watt says that for Alpine and Nordic Skiing will not have to wear masks while competing.

Watt:” As long as it is outside activities they will be able to do like they did this fall and not be masked.” The Aroostook League President says that procedures could change before the end of the year.

Watt:” They very well could. We met early in the season and talked with superintendents and the Athletic Directors have worked together to come up with the plan. If there’s any adjustments to it, we will make the public aware.”

