Governor Mills on continued COVID case surge

In the face of this COVID case surge, state officials continue to plead with Mainers to follow the science.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In the face of this COVID case surge, state officials *continue* to plead with Mainers to follow the science.

The head of the Maine CDC reported this week rising daily case counts were likely due in part to gatherings before and around Thanksgiving and testing backlogs.

Governor Mills spent time this week trying to convince people of the threat that is out there.

“When I hear people say COVID is not a problem, I heard somebody had it,” said Mills. “It was just like like the flu. It was no worse than the flu. That’s not what the healthcare workers are saying. And when people say I don’t want to wear a mask because I don’t want to live in fear, which some people have said, is not living in fear. It’s living with common sense, and living in a way that cares about the health and safety of other people in our society.”

State officials have reported they expect case counts to maintain this level or rise in the days ahead.

