Advertisement

Jobless claims increase in Maine as they fall nationally

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The number of new jobless claims in Maine trended up last week in defiance of a national trend.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in 52 years last week.

But the Maine Department of Labor reports the number of initial claims in the state grew by more than 400 to more than 1,250.

Unemployment claims in Maine fell by more than 100 during the previous week, and remained well below last year’s levels.

The state’s unemployment level of 4.9% in October was about the same as a year previous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
Big rock
Big Rock Mountain launches plans for Quad Chairlift
Different water districts in the state put forward a sample of their water.
Which town has Maine’s best tasting drinking water?
Myocarditis
Children Could Develop Heart Problems Following COVID

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Trafficking
Women's Recovery Home Update
Aroostook County’s First Women’s Recovery Home Opens in Caribou
Women's Recovery Home Update
Women's Recovery Home Update
UMFK takes on March Madness contender Weber State on Saturday
UMFK takes on Division 1 March Madness contender