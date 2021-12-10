Advertisement

Maine National Guard Deploying to support Healthcare Facilities

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Members of the Maine National Guard are being deployed to health care facilities around the state starting next week. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke to the Maine National Guard to learn more about the mission they will be performing.

MAJ. Carl Lamb - Public Affairs - ME National Guard “We have about a hundred National Guardsmen on orders right now and like it was announced yesterday we are anticipating bringing an additional 75 on orders next week to assist our neighbors in the healthcare field”

Major Carl Lamb is the Public Affairs Officer for the Maine National Guard, He says this is not the first role they have taken on during the pandemic.

“We’re proud to partner with DHHS as we continue our support to the COVID response here in Maine. The Maine National Guard has been involved in the response since the very beginning.

One thing Major Lamb says is unlikely to happen is national guardsmen who are employed as healthcare workers being deployed to another healthcare facility.

" It’s unlikely that we’ll be pulling healthcare workers from one position to fill another position. Our support will be largely non-clinical.”

The support that National Guardsmen will help out with will likely be administrative tasks to help free up healthcare professionals so they can assist elsewhere.

" As the planners go through and identify where they’d like to focus personnell and how many of those should be in certain locations as well as job descriptions we’ll look to align that geographically with what the national guard can best support.”

With the Holiday season coming up, Major Lamb wants to thank the people who support the National Guardsmen while they support our healthcare professionals.

“I’d just like to add that we at the National Guard are exremely greatful to all of our family members and employers of our National Guardsmen. That goes across the board whether theyre deploying overseas for a year or whethere theyre coming on month to two month orders around the holiday season. Theres gonna be a lot of changes that families and employers are gonna have to make to accomedate that duty status for them.and we’re just hugely greatful for them because without the support of those key groups of people, we cant do our jobs.”

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

