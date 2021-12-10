Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Trafficking

BANGOR, Maine: A Presque Isle man was sentenced in federal court today for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Michael Deveau, 36, to three years in prison and three years of supervised release. Deveau pleaded guilty in January 2021.

According to court records, between approximately July 2018 and May 2019, members of the conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and southern states that originated from suppliers in Mexico. Conspirators distributed the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine. On one occasion, Deveau and other conspirators traveled to Georgia to obtain methamphetamine intended for distribution in Maine.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case with the assistance of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

