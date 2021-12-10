Rise in COVID cases brings community collaboration

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A collaboration between a college and hospital in The County is showing the importance of communities coming together in times of need.

Two weeks ago, Northern Light AR Gould began to see a significant rise in COVID transmission.

“When we did our planning never did I expect we would get to this phase which is really our worst phase in the planning... We have the highest number of COVID patients that we’ve ever had,” said Daryl Boucher, VP of Operations.

They are limiting surgeries and cardiac procedures to emergency cases and delaying outpatient rehabilitation therapy. The hospital also transformed its day surgery unit into an additional in-patient unit.

“Our in patient census had become unmanageable So we reached out to both NMCC and UMPI and they were able to lend us beds from their nursing labs which we have now places in our new in patient unit in order to take on more patients.”

“It wasn’t so much of if we would do it but when and how we would do it because we were certainly going to step us and help as best we could,” said Barbara Blackstone, dean of the College of Professional Programs at UMPI.

Blackstone said that within in hour of receiving AR Gould’s call, they were loading their 3 beds into trucks. NMCC offered 6 beds, not just to AR Gould, but also to Cary who are in the same need.

“During this move an employee said ‘This is heavy and this is hard work but if it makes a difference in one life then its all worth it,’ and I was touched by that statement,” said NMCC President Tim Crowley.

Both colleges say they’re happy to give back to the hospital that collaborates so often with their nursing programs. But the community collaboration comes out of the highest case numbers AR Gould has seen so far in the pandemic.

“Though we appreciate the prayers and the sentiment and the food and all those things what we really need from our community is going back to last year when we had all those discussions about flattening the curve that’s what we need our community to do right now,” said Boucher. “Limiting social gatherings, social distancing handwashing those are the critical things that were really asking of our community.”

“If you just talk about it nothing happens, so we’ve done something the last two days we’ve done something and I’m proud of that,” said Crowley.

Of the 105 patients hospitalized with COVID in the Northern Light system Wednesday, 22 were vaccinated.

