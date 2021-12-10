Weather on the Web Thursday, Dec. 9th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

Colder air is hanging in place, all the way through tomorrow morning and the afternoon!

A quick-moving disturbance also brings scattered snow showers into our region, during the late morning... through midday... and into the early evening hours for your Friday.

These snow showers are expected to drop lower-end snow amounts, between Trace-2.0″-in. But that’ll be enough to cause slippery spots on the roads -- so make sure to take some extra travel precautions already for tomorrow.

Then, we have a more developed system moving in for the weekend. The setup for this storm is very similar to what we saw this past Monday -- with a period of snow showers, changing over to mix, and then eventually rain later on Saturday PM, into Sunday early AM.

The combined on-set and off-set snow total projections look to be in the lower range, between 2.0-4.0″-inches... with the highest amounts along the northern stretches of the County and the viewing area. And rain totals, are projected between 0.50-1.00″-inch.

There are concerns for a longer period of freezing rain, which is expected to bring icing up of the roads, as well as difficult travel Saturday AM, ‘til around midday.

Then the changeover to rain, as well as windy conditions on the tail-end of the storm, should help us see less icy conditions to end the event. Although, visibility impacts will still be a concern throughout the entire 24 to 36 hour period.

For the latest details on the storm, as well as your full forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

