Good Friday morning, everyone.

A fast approaching, quick-moving disturbance and warm front lifts north and east today... providing scattered light snow showers midday into the afternoon.

Totals look to be minimal... with trace amounts up to 1-inch expected for most locations. Despite the lower-end totals.... we’re still likely to see visibility impacts and some slippery spots.

Then, tomorrow a more developed low and system approaches. The setup of this storm is similar to what we saw earlier on this week for Monday. A brief period of snow showers will quickly transition over to areawide freezing rain through the late morning, into much of the afternoon.

We’re expecting regionwide difficult-to-hazardous conditions on the roadways as icing will be occurring. Good news is, the late afternoon brings a changeover to all rain, improving conditions, and temps well-above freezing by Saturday night -- reaching the mid-to-lower 40s.

Then, a strong cold front passes eastward overnight Saturday into Sunday early AM... seeing a brief transition back to mixed precip and snow showers. As well as windy conditions picking up into the second-half of the weekend, with gusts above 30 mph.

Bookending the storm... snow totals Saturday through Sunday are anticipated to be lower-end, between 1.0-2.0″-inches. And projected rain totals range between 0.50-1.00″-inch.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!

