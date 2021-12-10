Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday morning, everyone.

A fast approaching, quick-moving disturbance and warm front lifts north and east today... providing scattered light snow showers midday into the afternoon.

Totals look to be minimal... with trace amounts up to 1-inch expected for most locations. Despite the lower-end totals.... we’re still likely to see visibility impacts and some slippery spots.

Then, tomorrow a more developed low and system approaches. The setup of this storm is similar to what we saw earlier on this week for Monday. A brief period of snow showers will quickly transition over to areawide freezing rain through the late morning, into much of the afternoon.

We’re expecting regionwide difficult-to-hazardous conditions on the roadways as icing will be occurring. Good news is, the late afternoon brings a changeover to all rain, improving conditions, and temps well-above freezing by Saturday night -- reaching the mid-to-lower 40s.

Then, a strong cold front passes eastward overnight Saturday into Sunday early AM... seeing a brief transition back to mixed precip and snow showers. As well as windy conditions picking up into the second-half of the weekend, with gusts above 30 mph.

Bookending the storm... snow totals Saturday through Sunday are anticipated to be lower-end, between 1.0-2.0″-inches. And projected rain totals range between 0.50-1.00″-inch.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
Big rock
Big Rock Mountain launches plans for Quad Chairlift
Different water districts in the state put forward a sample of their water.
Which town has Maine’s best tasting drinking water?
Myocarditis
Children Could Develop Heart Problems Following COVID

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, Dec. 10th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Thursday, Dec. 9th
Weather on the Web Thursday, Dec. 9th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web