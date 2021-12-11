PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

An update to our approaching Winter Storm for Saturday, Dec. 11th...

***NWS has issued Winter Weather Advisories almost statewide, for the anticipated difficult and hazardous travel conditions throughout the day tomorrow.

Locally, Winter Weather Advisories are effective 7:00am-3:00pm for Southeast Aroostook; and 7:00am-6:00pm for Northeast and Northwest Aroostook.***

A longer duration freezing rain period is also expected, between a window of time lasting from 11:00am through 4:00pm -- with the transition over to all-rain occurring from south to north during the afternoon.

It’s important to take extreme precautions headed out the door, if you have go out tomorrow. Front entranceways, sidewalk surfaces, driveways, parking lots, and roads themselves will be icing up during the late morning, into the early afternoon. Make sure to take it slow -- if you have to be out on the roads, use your headlights, and leave plenty of extra distance between vehicles.

We should be seeing improving conditions, with less icy roads by tomorrow evening. Although, visibility impacts and foggy conditions are expected to continue overnight Sat. PM, into Sun. early AM.

Projected snow totals look to be minimal, ranging between Trace amounts to an inch. Whereas, we have a decent shot of seeing rain totals between 0.50-1.00″-inch areawide.

Again, make sure to be extra safe tomorrow, and for all the latest details on the storm -- click on the Weather on the Web video. Hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

