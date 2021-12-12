$2K reward being offered for information about dead moose left in Patten
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is looking for information regarding a moose that was illegally shot and left to rot in Patten Thanksgiving week.
Wardens say they received a complaint about the dead moose on November 29th.
It was discovered off the Clark Road in Patten with the backstrap meat removed from it.
Operation Game Thief is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible.
If you have any information you’re asked to call 1-800-ALERT-US.
