Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis

An amber alert has been issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders out of Memphis. (TBI)
An amber alert has been issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders out of Memphis. (TBI)(TBI)
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert is in effect for a 17-year-old girl that was reportedly abducted in Memphis Sunday night.

According to a City Watch report from Memphis Police Department, Barbara Sanders along with another juvenile left with a man known as “Lucky” around 11 p.m. The three of them reportedly went to a business near Chelsea Avenue, where the suspect forced himself on Sanders, WMC reported.

The report said the other teen was able to get away and call police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the 39-year-old suspect as Lafayette Miller. He is wanted by Memphis police for kidnapping.

Sanders is described as a Black female with a black braided ponytail with gold ends, a double nose piercing and has “Gwen” with a rose tattooed on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black tights and black, pink and white athletic shoes.

Miller is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 205 pounds, black beard, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray jogging pants and armed with a small handgun.

If you have seen Sanders or Miller or know their whereabouts, contact Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH or call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says
mariah
Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Laroque Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls out of Miss America Pageant
Gavel on sounding block
Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Trafficking
The Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for four Utah sisters was canceled after the girls were...
Missing Utah sisters found safe; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search

Latest News

The Jan. 6 House panel released a report detailing questions it has about documents provided by...
Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
William "Roddie" Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of Greg McMichael and his...
Jan. 7 sentencing set for men convicted in Arbery killing
FILE - Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) is shown in action during...
NFL requiring COVID-19 booster shots by Dec. 27
A desperate hunt is underway for dozens missing in the lethal tornado outbreak.
Desperate hunt for dozens missing in lethal tornado outbreak
This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows a close-up of an Amazon...
Amazon, OSHA promise review of fatal warehouse collapse