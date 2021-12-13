Advertisement

Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a hunting trip in West Tennessee.(Ashleigh Hall)
By Jacob Murphey and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A family in Florida is mourning the loss of two people in the catastrophic tornado outbreak in Tennessee Friday night while searching for another loved one who is missing.

According to WCTV, a group of at least six or seven went to Western Tennessee for a duck hunting trip, staying at Cypress Point Resort.

Ashleigh Hall said her father’s brother-in-law and nephew were killed in the storm.

Hall said her father, Jamie Antonio Hall, is now missing after the storm.

“Please continue to keep our family in your prayers as we go through this terrible time,” Hall said.

She said her father’s phone isn’t working. Hall’s brother is in Tennessee with search crews in hopes of finding their father.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says
mariah
Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Laroque Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls out of Miss America Pageant
Gavel on sounding block
Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Trafficking
The Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for four Utah sisters was canceled after the girls were...
Missing Utah sisters found safe; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search

Latest News

The Jan. 6 House panel released a report detailing questions it has about documents provided by...
Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
William "Roddie" Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of Greg McMichael and his...
Jan. 7 sentencing set for men convicted in Arbery killing
FILE - Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) is shown in action during...
NFL requiring COVID-19 booster shots by Dec. 27
A desperate hunt is underway for dozens missing in the lethal tornado outbreak.
Desperate hunt for dozens missing in lethal tornado outbreak
This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows a close-up of an Amazon...
Amazon, OSHA promise review of fatal warehouse collapse