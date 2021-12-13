Fire destroys Orono home Sunday evening

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials are saying an Elm Street home has been destroyed after a fire broke out there Sunday evening.

Crews responded to the home around 5:30 p.m.

Neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke as fire crews were arriving on scene.

Authorities tell us that the home owner had recently left before the fire broke out.

When they arrived, they say the fire in the home was spreading quickly.

”The first crews found a heavy amount of fire in the back of the building that had actually extended into the front parts of the building. They made initial entry trying to push the fire back. They were met with high heat which kind of forced them out into a defensive position. Because of the amount of heat and fire when we arrived and the difficulty getting inside, it’s going to be a total loss,” said Geoff Low, Orono Fire Chief.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but they do not believe it to be suspicious.

Crews also say there was a cat living in the home, but the cat has not yet been found.

