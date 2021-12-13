Advertisement

Gas prices fall again in northern New England

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices fell in northern New England again over the past week. GasBuddy, which surveys stations, said prices in Maine fell 1.4 cents per gallon over the past week. The organization said Monday price in the state was down to $3.42 per gallon. Prices in New Hampshire went down 1.5 cents, to $3.31. In Vermont, prices fell 2.5 cents to land at $3.37. The national average was $3.32 per gallon. That was a decrease of 2.4 cents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says
mariah
Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Laroque Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls out of Miss America Pageant
Gavel on sounding block
Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Trafficking
The Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for four Utah sisters was canceled after the girls were...
Missing Utah sisters found safe; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search

Latest News

Now Hiring
Maine jobless claims grew due to seasonal factors
School District Update 1
School Year So Far: Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Fairfield
Here is the Play of the Week from December 10th.
Play of the Week December 10th
School District Update 1
School District Update 1