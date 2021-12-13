Advertisement

Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Laroque Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls out of Miss America Pageant

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Miss Maine America 2021 Mariah Laroque has tested positive for Covid-19. According to the official Miss Maine Scholarship pageant Facebook Page, Laroque tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend after arriving to the competition in Connecticut late last week ready to compete. In a statement on the Facebook page, Laroque says quote, My world has been turned upside down in the matter of hours. I feel like I’m trapped in the most terrible nightmare, one I would never wish on anyone. Unfortunately, it’s my living reality. I am beyond devastated and heartbroken... I have had to withdraw from the 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition due to contracting COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and testing negative for Covid upon my arrival. I am now isolating, for the next 10+ days, alone with my thoughts, loving messages from family, friends and supporters…and a lot of time to reflect.” This weeks culminates in the 100th anniversary of the Miss America Pageant Competition.

