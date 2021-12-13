School Year So Far: Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Fairfield

PRESQUE ISLE, CARIBOU, FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

With holiday breaks on the horizon, WAGM reached out to school superintendents around Aroostook County to see how the school year has gone so far.

Ben Greenlaw, Superintendent of MSAD#1 in Presque Isle, and Tim Doak, Superintendent of RSU# 39 in Caribou and MSAD# 20 in Fort Fairfield both agree the school year so far, has proven to be challenging.

“It’s been an exceptionally challenging school year and much like you see in our communities now in Aroostook county we’re dealing with covid in a way that we’ve never had to deal with it before” says Greenlaw.

" I would have to say, to be honest, it’s probably been one of the most challenging school years of anyone’s career. Its unprecedented the amount of work that goes into place when dealing with everyone’s social and emotional well being during the pandemic.” says Doak.

The superintendents went on to express their frustration with quarantine and the impact it has on the education of their students.

“We are worried on a state level as administrators that there are some changes that might need to be in places to keep kids in school more often than what we’re seeing right now. What I don’t like to have happen, that’s happening in both my districts Caribou and fort Fairfield. Is that we’re seeing healthy students having to be quarantined and missing large amounts of school. So if you’re quarantined once, I think parents can understand that, but when you’re quarantined 3 or 4 times, your missing up to 50 days of school.” says Doak.

“We’ve had 800, almost 800 quarantines to this point in the school year which is over and above, probably double of what we had all year of this past year. We’ve got to find ways to continue to keep kids in person, and we’ve really reduced the amount of students that have had to quarantine over the last month or so with pool testing and really taking a hard look at the distancing in our classrooms and making sure that we’re safely educating students and meeting the guidelines by the CDC so that we don’t have to quarantine students” says Greenlaw.

The superintendents also spoke of other challenges, such as staffing shortages, and praised the teachers, and employees of their districts for their flexibility and hard work in the face of staff absences and unforeseen circumstances. They also spoke of controversies regarding masking in their schools, and said they believe masking policies will go away, once COVID case numbers in the county are reduced. Both superintendents left this bit of parting wisdom:

“I really think that the CDC at the federal level, and the Maine level need to take a serious look at how schools need to conduct themselves during a pandemic, because I’m not sure that they understand that the quarantining is actually hurting our education than it is helping us.” says Doak.

“I just think at some point we’re going to have to learn how to live with this virus as opposed to extended quarantines.” says Greenlaw.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

