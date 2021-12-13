Single vehicle crash in Hodgdon over the weekend

Maine State Police report that Jesse Frederick was driving south on US Highway 1 (Calais Road), Hodgdon. The area had received snow and the road was ice/frost covered with snow on the shoulder and centerline area. Jesse stated he looked away from the roadway at his car radio, went to the right, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole. When Jesse lost control of the car, he struck two mailboxes before hitting the utility pole. After striking the pole, the car turned 90 degrees and became tangled in the guy wires. Jesse was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

Jesse refused medical treatment to include an ambulance but was taken to the emergency room by private vehicle for bleeding and possible broken wrist.

Eastern Maine Electric Company responded to the scene and set a new pole.

York’s of Houlton Towing responded and towed the vehicle.

