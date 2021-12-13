Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Dec. 13, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning, everyone.

It was a devastating weekend of weather... especially over the Midwest and Mid-South, where the catastrophic tornado outbreak caused unimaginable damage and loss of life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all families and individuals impacted by the horrific storms.

Widespread emergency response and relief is currently underway... and please consider giving and supporting all those in need, and the ongoing relief efforts. Here are a few organizations to kindly consider donating to:

*The American Red Cross - scheduling an appointment to give blood or donate: https://www.redcross.org/

*The Salvation Army - supporting disaster relief: https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout

*Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the creation of a tornado relief fund for the western part of the state, and also called on people to donate blood: https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief

Locally, we’re seeing quieter conditions to start off the week after our freezing rain and stronger winds from Saturday into Sunday.

Today, we can expect a mixture of sun & clouds throughout the day... with a few isolated to scattered snow showers and mix later on this evening into the overnight. We’re only looking to pick up trace amounts. Although, slick and slippery road conditions and temporarily reduced-down visibilities are still anticipated at times.

Then, tomorrow brings a cooler feel back into play, with sunshine throughout Tuesday.

For more details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day.

