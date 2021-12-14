Advertisement

Holiday shipping deadlines approaching

Deadlines to send Christmas mail and packages and have them arrive on time are quickly...
Deadlines to send Christmas mail and packages and have them arrive on time are quickly approaching.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Christmas gift givers, listen up: The time to send presents and well wishes to loved ones is now.

The U.S. Postal Service on Monday warned this week is expected to be the busiest of the year for holiday shipping. It expects to sort more than 2 billion pieces of mail.

What that means for you is: You’d better send those cards and gifts pronto if you want them to arrive on time.

Regular USPS retail ground shipping has a holiday cutoff date of Dec. 15.

For UPS, Dec. 21 is its deadline for the 3-day select service when shipping in the United States.

If you’re shipping anything through FedEx, the last day for most ground services is Dec. 15.

For FedEx Express, you can buy yourself some more time, with deadlines starting Dec. 21 and ending Dec. 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mariah
Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Laroque Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls out of Miss America Pageant
School District Update 1
School Year So Far: Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Fairfield
Single vehicle crash in Hodgdon on 12/11/21
Single vehicle crash in Hodgdon over the weekend
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search
Gas prices
Gas prices fall again in northern New England

Latest News

Cleveland Meredith Jr., shown in this courtroom sketch, was sentenced to more than two years...
Man gets over 2 years in prison for Pelosi threat after riot
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump loses bid to block his tax returns from Congress
Fans and members of the media take pictures as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms...
Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record