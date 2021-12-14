Intervention Aroostook:11.23.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A key provision in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by both the House and Senate would lead to a new national safety standard requiring state-of-the-art technology in all new cars that would ultimately eliminate drunk driving. In this week’s Intervention Aroostook, Shawn Cunningham has more on how one organization has been working on this initiative for more than 40 years and reaction now that it’s becoming legislation.

Rides on the road may get a lot safer thanks to a provision in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was recently passed by Congress and signed by President Biden. It would further enhance smart technology in vehicles to do the SMART THING by setting the standard for impaired driving prevention technology on all new vehicles.

Nicole Hutchinson National Board Member, M.A.D.D.

“we already have the technology in a lot of our vehicles we are just not using it so in the next 2-3 years they’re gonna state what that is and within the next three years after that automotive companies are going to have to put this advanced impaired driving technology in all new cars.”

Its an initiative that MADD Mothers Against Drunk Driving has been fighting for for the last 40 years. Hutchinson says to see it drafted into legislation...full passed and signed into law was a day long & coming. A long fought battle finally won.

“this is huge huge this the most significant thing that MADD has done in their 41 years.” (TAKE GRAPHIC)

And not a day too soon. As the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports alcohol-related traffic deaths rose by 9 percent in 2020 despite vehicle miles traveled plummeting by 430 billion miles. Traffic deaths have soared in the first half of 2021, largely due to impaired driving, speeding an not wearing a seatbelt. Drunk driving is costing the U.S. economy $120 billion a year. Hutchinson there’s always more work to be done especially as a the holiday season kicks off with plenty of holiday parties...

“decide to ride that is our motto we all have choices there so many options out there now for you to get home and if you know that you’re going to be drinking designate a driver do that its so simple.”

So simple, but still advice that needs to be dolled out to the public she says. Until three years down the line, when more vehicles come fully equipped with technology to save more lives thanks to this legislation.

“actually have it signed and knowing that 2-3 years knowing that we can save over 94 hundred lives its amazing.

