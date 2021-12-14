Advertisement

Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say

FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter, deputies say.(KXII)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter, deputies said.

WBTV reports deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office found the man underneath a Toyota Prius around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Detectives say it appeared the man was trying to cut off the exhaust pipe when the car fell off the jack it was boosted on and crushed him.

The sheriff’s office said they hope the man’s death will discourage others who may be involved in similar criminal activities.

“A catalytic converter and the small amount of scrap value it holds is not worth the risk of losing your life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on Facebook.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mariah
Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Laroque Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls out of Miss America Pageant
School District Update 1
School Year So Far: Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Fairfield
Single vehicle crash in Hodgdon on 12/11/21
Single vehicle crash in Hodgdon over the weekend
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search
Gas prices
Gas prices fall again in northern New England

Latest News

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, study suggests
President Joe Biden is shown in a Saturday file photo. Biden said the Newtown school shooting...
Biden: Nation owes school shooting victims more than prayers
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House debates holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory
An Amber Alert issued Monday for a 17-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Memphis was canceled...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe