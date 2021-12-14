Advertisement

The Mark and Emily Turner Library Board of Trustees Purchase “The Griffiths House”

The Mark and Emily Turner Library
The Mark and Emily Turner Library(WAGM)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Mark and Emily Turner Library Board of Trustees purchased “The Griffiths House” at 228 State Street in Presque Isle.

The Library announced the purchase today. The City of Presque Isle, along with the family of Lois and Steve Griffiths, collaborated to purchase the property next to the library property.

In a press release the library said “The Trustees are enthusiastic about the opportunity to repurpose one of Presque Isle’s historically significant homes and to recreate it into an arts and cultural center. Ideas for use include expand the library gardens, create meeting spaces, and to attract Maine authors to participate in writing summits or small conferences. The house will also be home to the library’s growing art collection, book clubs, musical events, and gatherings that support and enhance the library’s mission.”

For more information and updates on this latest Trustee endeavor, please contact Sonja Plummer Eyler, Librarian at 207.764.2571 or pimelibrarian@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mariah
Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Laroque Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls out of Miss America Pageant
School District Update 1
School Year So Far: Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Fairfield
Single vehicle crash in Hodgdon on 12/11/21
Single vehicle crash in Hodgdon over the weekend
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search
Gas prices
Gas prices fall again in northern New England

Latest News

Slug for series we have at wagm
Medical Monday Epilepsy
Intervention Aroostook:11.23.2021
gloria
AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham: 11.30.21 ACAP Community Closet
gloria
AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham: 11.30.21 ACAP Community Closet