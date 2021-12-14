The Mark and Emily Turner Library Board of Trustees Purchase “The Griffiths House”

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Mark and Emily Turner Library Board of Trustees purchased “The Griffiths House” at 228 State Street in Presque Isle.

The Library announced the purchase today. The City of Presque Isle, along with the family of Lois and Steve Griffiths, collaborated to purchase the property next to the library property.

In a press release the library said “The Trustees are enthusiastic about the opportunity to repurpose one of Presque Isle’s historically significant homes and to recreate it into an arts and cultural center. Ideas for use include expand the library gardens, create meeting spaces, and to attract Maine authors to participate in writing summits or small conferences. The house will also be home to the library’s growing art collection, book clubs, musical events, and gatherings that support and enhance the library’s mission.”

For more information and updates on this latest Trustee endeavor, please contact Sonja Plummer Eyler, Librarian at 207.764.2571 or pimelibrarian@gmail.com

