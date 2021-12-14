Medical Monday Epilepsy

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The holidays are here and with that comes many holiday traditions...one of those traditions is Christmas lights. But while many find them beautiful to look at, for others, they can negatively effect their health. It’s today Medical Monday.

Brian Adrian, a primary care physician at the Fort Fairfield Health Center, says; “Epilepsy’s defined as a brain disorder characterized by seizure activity. And that seizure activity can have physical, cognitive, psychological and social consequences.”

Dr. Adrian says about 1% of people in the United States are diagnosed with the disease for many different reasons. He says, “some of which can be inherited, like chromosome problems or metabolic diseases. Others can result from stroke or head trauma or tumors. Some forms of epilepsy have no distinct cause. Seizures are typically diagnosed with an electroencephalogram or an EEG that monitors brain waves for unusual or abnormal activity.”

Seizure activity associated with epilepsy can range from short lapses in attention to full unconscious shaking episodes. There are many triggers that can cause people with epilepsy to have a seizure. Dr. Adrian adds, “physical or behavioral stresses, obnoxious stimuli, like loud sounds or strong smells or even bright flashing lights like you see in video games, movies or even in some elaborate Christmas light displays.”

Dr. Adrian says while it is advised that you avoid triggers, like lights, sounds or even the cold, he adds it doesn’t mean you have to cancel your favorite Christmas traditions.

He says, “it’s best to step back a little bit, maybe even wear a pair of sunglasses to keep the bright lights from bothering you and some hearing protection if the sounds are really loud.” Doctors treat epilepsy by trying to cure the underlying cause of the seizures, if there is a cause. Dr. Adrian says most people are treated through medication to prevent seizures from happening. However, should you have a seizure, Dr. Adrian says seek medical attention immediately.

One other thing Dr. Adrian mentioned is your drivers license can be revoked if you suffer from seizures. He says the average is 3 to 6 months after your last seizure before you can apply to get your license back.

