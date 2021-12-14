Advertisement

Pilot charged with flying intoxicated after crash landing in Indiana

By 16 News Now and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – The pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crashing in Indiana late Monday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, 61-year-old Joseph Krol is accused of operating the aircraft while intoxicated.

WNDU reports Krol failed the field sobriety test after the crash and was arrested for operating while intoxicated and endangerment.

Krol was medically cleared before he was taken to jail and eventually released on recognizance.

The pilot was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, and no one was hurt.

Police say no homes or nearby structures were damaged.

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mariah
Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Laroque Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls out of Miss America Pageant
School District Update 1
School Year So Far: Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Fairfield
Single vehicle crash in Hodgdon on 12/11/21
Single vehicle crash in Hodgdon over the weekend
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search
Gas prices
Gas prices fall again in northern New England

Latest News

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, study suggests
President Joe Biden is shown in a Saturday file photo. Biden said the Newtown school shooting...
Biden: Nation owes school shooting victims more than prayers
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House debates holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory
An Amber Alert issued Monday for a 17-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Memphis was canceled...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe