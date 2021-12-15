77 Year Old Salvation Army Bell Ringer Spreading Joy this Holiday Season

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Every year around this time, you see the Red Kettles and hear the bells, but many don’t know what the Salvation Army is actually raising money for. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard spoke with a special volunteer to find out.

“I’ve been doing it for about 5 years now”

If you visit the Presque Isle Marden’s you will probably see 77 year old Bernie Grant, standing outside, ringing his bell.

“I enjoy doing it because all the handicap people and the people that cant get around and they deliver food to them.” says Grant.

He is one of many volunteers celebrating the season by supporting a cause they believe in.

“The Salvation Army, I like to sum it up in one word, is the word hope” says Nataluk.

Frank Nataluk is the Pastor and Envoy of the Salvation Army of Houlton, he says every year countless volunteers stand outside of well-traveled retail establishments, ringing bells, singing carols, and wishing you well.

The Salvation Army, as a whole has been running their Red Kettle Campaign since 1891, in an effort to help feed the hungry during Christmas. Since then the Red Kettles have gone on to provide food, shelter, rehabilitation, disaster relief, rent and utilities assistance and much more.

“This money helps us to help many people, not just during Christmas, but throughout the year. Last year we raised a little over 51,000 dollars, and we were real pleased in a covid year to be able to raise that. This year we’re hoping to get maybe a little bit more than that. The people of Aroostook County are very generous.” says Nataluk.

On Thursday the 16th, Salvation Armies across the nation will take part in a “Kettle Blitz”, basically if they earn a certain percentage of their goal, Salvation Army Headquarters will donate a significant contribution to the Aroostook County campaign which helps people here in the County.

“When you put money into the kettle, expect change. So Salvation Army hopes to change people’s lives.” says Nataluk.

As for Bernie, as long as…

“My alarm clock”

Keeps getting him up every morning, he will be ready to ring his bell, give you a smile and help raise money for people here in the County. Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.