Advertisement

Lubec man adorns bridge with Christmas lights

Leslie Bowman captured this stunning shot of the newly festive Roosevelt Memorial Bridge...
Leslie Bowman captured this stunning shot of the newly festive Roosevelt Memorial Bridge between Lubec and Campobello Island.(Leslie Bownam)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial Bridge that connects Lubec with Campobello Island is looking more festive than it ever has before.

For what is believed to be the first time in it’s history, the bridge is adorned with Christmas lights thanks to Joel Ross, a Lubec man who put together fundraising efforts to buy the lights, and then strung nine-hundred feet worth along the bridge’s north rail.

He says the response from the community has been overwhelming.

”I definitely wasn’t looking for any notoriety or anything, but I’m glad people enjoy it,” Ross said. “We were just looking to brighten peoples day up a little bit, and show a little unity between us, y’know? I’m really, really happy people enjoy it.”

Ross says he hopes to have lights on the bridges south-facing rail sometime in the next few days.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana
mariah
Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Laroque Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls out of Miss America Pageant
A New York family has broken their own Guinness World Record for Christmas lights.
Family’s Christmas lights display breaks their own Guinness World Record
The Mark and Emily Turner Library
The Mark and Emily Turner Library Board of Trustees Purchase “The Griffiths House”
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse as December checks go out

Latest News

Structure fire on 87 West rd, New Sweden
Crews report to structure fire in New Sweden
His initial court appearance is scheduled for February 3, 2022. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or...
Fort Fairfield man facing several charges after high-speed chase and shooting at police
The Red Cross will hold two blood drives this week, one in Presque Isle and another in Caribou,...
Severe blood shortage, donors needed
Blood Drive Photo
Red Cross Needs Blood