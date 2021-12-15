PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

We saw our winds kicking up this morning... with some stronger gusts across the region, ranging from 30 mph to almost 50 mph gusts!

The winds played a number on our “feels-like” temps today... making it feel like the single digits and teens for much of the day.

Winds are starting to back-off this evening... and that combined with clear skies, will see temperature drop-offs into tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will also be a relatively quieter day, under a mixture of sun & clouds... before our next system is on the approach late night Wed. PM.

The setup will be very similar to what we have been seeing lately... with on-set snow showers, changing over to mixed precip., and then all rain by Thursday afternoon.

Projected snow totals at the on-set look to be lower-end... between 2.0-3.0″-inches -- with an anticipated transition over to freezing rain during the Thursday AM commute.

Already anticipate and plan ahead for slow, and messy Thurs. morning travel... as we’re likely to have snow-covered roadways, icing occurring, and reduced-down visibilities.

For more details on the approaching storm and the full forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

