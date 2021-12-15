Advertisement

Wednesday marks 1 year since first Mainers received COVID-19 vaccine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Wednesday marks one year since the first Mainers received their COVID-19 vaccine.

A year ago, the first vaccine doses were prioritized for front-line health care workers.

MaineHealth ICU nurse Kayla Mitchell was the first to receive the vaccine.

Over the past year, the state has administered nearly 2.3 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 943,770 Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus as of Wednesday. That represents just over 70% of the Maine population.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mariah
Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Laroque Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls out of Miss America Pageant
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana
A New York family has broken their own Guinness World Record for Christmas lights.
Family’s Christmas lights display breaks their own Guinness World Record
The Mark and Emily Turner Library
The Mark and Emily Turner Library Board of Trustees Purchase “The Griffiths House”
School District Update 1
School Year So Far: Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Fairfield

Latest News

Salvation Army
77 Year Old Salvation Army Bell Ringer Spreading Joy this Holiday Season
The state’s three trauma centers are slated to discuss the elimination further in two weeks.
Maine EMS holds emergency meeting to address CMMC’s elimination of neurosurgery coverage
The Mark and Emily Turner Library
The Mark and Emily Turner Library Board of Trustees Purchase “The Griffiths House”
Slug for series we have at wagm
Medical Monday Epilepsy