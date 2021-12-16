Airports in Aroostook County among those receiving funding

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Susan Collins, the Ranking Member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, announced that 32 airports across the State of Maine will receive a total of $14,753,134 to make critical infrastructure improvements for FY22.

This funding was authorized through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Infrastructure Grants Program. Senator Collins was part of the core group of 10 Senators who negotiated the text of the bipartisan infrastructure law. The Maine airports will receive a total of $73,765,670 under the new law over the next five years.

“Maine’s airports are vital pieces of our state’s transportation network that promote job creation and economic development,” said Senator Collins. “As a co-author of this bipartisan infrastructure law, I worked to ensure that it would address Maine’s needs. This historic investment will allow airports across our state to make much-needed improvements to their infrastructure, enhancing the safety and efficiency of operations.”

“This funding for critical airport infrastructure couldn’t have come at a better time for Aroostook County,” said Scott Wardwell, Airport Director for the Presque Isle International Airport (PQI).” The Airport is in the final stages of completing its 20 year master plan which has identified several funding gaps for necessary infrastructure improvements.”

Maine airports will use this funding to support airport improvement projects, such as runways and taxiways, as well as terminal development projects, multimodal connections, and roadway projects. This investment provides flexibility for large and small airports to address their specific airside or landside needs.

The funding will be allocated as follows:

Portland International Jetpor t will receive $4,824,697.

Bangor International Airport will receive $2,740,177.

Knox County Regional Airport will receive $1,011,131.

Presque Isle International Airport will receive $1,008,588.

Hancock County – Bar Harbor Airport will receive $1,006,541.

Auburn-Lewiston Airport will receive $295,000.

Augusta State Airport will receive $295,000.

Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport will receive $295,000.

Bethel Regional Airport will receive $159,000.

Biddeford Municipal Airport will receive $159,000.

Brunswick Executive Airport will receive $159,000.

Dexter Regional Airport will receive $159,000.

Eastern Slopes Regional Airport will receive $159,000.

Houlton International Airport will receive $159,000.

Lincoln Regional Airport will receive $159,000.

Millinocket Municipal Airport will receive $159,000.

Central Maine Airport of Norridgewock will receive $159,000.

Dewitt Field – Old Town Municipal Airport will receive $159,000.

Pittsfield Municipal Airport will receive $159,000.

Waterville Robert Lafleur Airport will receive $159,000.

Wiscasset Airport will receive $159,000.

Belfast Municipal Airport will receive $110,000.

Caribou Municipal Airport will receive $110,000.

Sugarloaf Regional Airport will receive $110,000.

Eastport Municipal Airport will receive $110,000.

Northern Aroostook Regional Airport will receive $110,000.

Greenville Municipal Airport will receive $110,000.

Newton Field Airport will receive $110,000.

Machias Valley Airport will receive $110,000.

Oxford County Regional Airport will receive $110,000.

Princeton Municipal Airport will receive $110,000.

Steven A. Bean Municipal Airport will receive $110,000.

