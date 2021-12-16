Advertisement

McDonald’s holds vaccine clinic in Presque Isle

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - McDonald’s in Presque Isle closed their playpen yesterday evening to host a vaccine clinic.

Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., locals aged 18 and up were able to get same-day appointments in the fast food restaurant for both COVID vaccines and flu shots. 18 shots were administered in the first 15 minutes of the clinic. Cheryl McCrum received one of those shots.

“I think it’s the right thig to do I want to be protected I want to protect everyone around me,” said McCrum, who attended with her husband. “I think it’s important for the community as well as myself. I have elderly parents and people that I love and I don’t wish for them to be sick at all.”

In addition to receiving their vaccine, patients received a coupon for a free sandwich.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His initial court appearance is scheduled for February 3, 2022. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or...
Fort Fairfield man facing several charges after high-speed chase and shooting at police
Structure fire on 87 West rd, New Sweden
Crews report to structure fire in New Sweden
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse as December checks go out

Latest News

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week
Supreme Court considers state funding for religious education in rural Maine
McDonald's in Presque Isle closed their play pen for the clinic
mcvaccine
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week
carson v makin aroostook local
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines