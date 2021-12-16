McDonald’s holds vaccine clinic in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - McDonald’s in Presque Isle closed their playpen yesterday evening to host a vaccine clinic.

Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., locals aged 18 and up were able to get same-day appointments in the fast food restaurant for both COVID vaccines and flu shots. 18 shots were administered in the first 15 minutes of the clinic. Cheryl McCrum received one of those shots.

“I think it’s the right thig to do I want to be protected I want to protect everyone around me,” said McCrum, who attended with her husband. “I think it’s important for the community as well as myself. I have elderly parents and people that I love and I don’t wish for them to be sick at all.”

In addition to receiving their vaccine, patients received a coupon for a free sandwich.

