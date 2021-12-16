PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning, everyone.

We’ve now hit a dry slot with our precip! We had steadier snow showers coming down throughout a good portion of the overnight... leading to widespread 1.0-3.0″-inches of snow, that we’ve picked up so far.

Over the remainder of the morning, we’ll see freezing rain/drizzle moving in from south and west... providing a light glaze and icy conditions on top of the snow we have already received.

This will lead to additional travel impacts and hazardous roadways throughout the rest of the morning, into the early afternoon. So make sure to take it slow, and leave plenty of extra time to get to where you’re headed today.

We’re also anticipating additional visibility drop-offs and impacts later on, as locally dense fog develops into the afternoon and evening hours.

Make sure to be extra safe headed out and about today, and for more details on the forecast ahead... click on the Weather on the Web video. Hope everyone has a great and safe day!

