PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

Our approaching winter storm starts up tonight... with lingering impacts all the way through Thurs., and into Fri. AM.

***NWS has issued Winter Weather Advisories, for Aroostook County effective 9:00pm through 4:00pm tomorrow afternoon. Winter weather advisories will be in effect for the freezing rain and icing conditions anticipated with this storm. Regionwide, we’re looking at ice totals between 0.05-0.10″-in... and significant impacts to travel, leading to areawide hazardous road conditions and icing of entranceways, sidewalks. driveways, and parking lots. Take those extra precautions, make sure to take it slow out and about, and use caution with your first steps out the door.***

At the onset of the storm this evening, we’ll see all precip in the form of snow showers... with snow total projections, as follows: NW/Cent./Victoria Co., 2.0-4.0″-inches; and SE/Carleton Co./York Co., 1.0-3.0″-inches.

Furthermore, as temperatures rise throughout the day tomorrow and winds pick up... there will also be significant reductions in visibility due to locally dense fog. This is a 24-48 hour event, with long-lasting impacts and concerns. Again make sure to plan ahead accordingly, and be safe out there!

For more details on the winter storm and the full forecast ahead, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

