Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

Our approaching winter storm starts up tonight... with lingering impacts all the way through Thurs., and into Fri. AM.

***NWS has issued Winter Weather Advisories, for Aroostook County effective 9:00pm through 4:00pm tomorrow afternoon. Winter weather advisories will be in effect for the freezing rain and icing conditions anticipated with this storm. Regionwide, we’re looking at ice totals between 0.05-0.10″-in... and significant impacts to travel, leading to areawide hazardous road conditions and icing of entranceways, sidewalks. driveways, and parking lots. Take those extra precautions, make sure to take it slow out and about, and use caution with your first steps out the door.***

At the onset of the storm this evening, we’ll see all precip in the form of snow showers... with snow total projections, as follows: NW/Cent./Victoria Co., 2.0-4.0″-inches; and SE/Carleton Co./York Co., 1.0-3.0″-inches.

Furthermore, as temperatures rise throughout the day tomorrow and winds pick up... there will also be significant reductions in visibility due to locally dense fog. This is a 24-48 hour event, with long-lasting impacts and concerns. Again make sure to plan ahead accordingly, and be safe out there!

For more details on the winter storm and the full forecast ahead, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His initial court appearance is scheduled for February 3, 2022. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or...
Fort Fairfield man facing several charges after high-speed chase and shooting at police
Structure fire on 87 West rd, New Sweden
Crews report to structure fire in New Sweden
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana
mariah
Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Laroque Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls out of Miss America Pageant
A New York family has broken their own Guinness World Record for Christmas lights.
Family’s Christmas lights display breaks their own Guinness World Record

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, Dec. 15th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Tuesday, Dec. 14th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web