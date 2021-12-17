Advertisement

Aroostook Community Matters: County Cares

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Neighbors helping neighbors is the theme of this week’s Aroostook Community Matters. I spoke with Coordinators of the County Cares Initiative, A grassroots effort to fill all kinds of needs for County Residents.

Cory Tilley and Paul Howlett are both a big part of the County Cares inititave, Which has expanded more than either of them imagined when they started.

Cory”County Cares started as a way to make sure the community had food during covid. We had a group of people that got together to make sure people didnt have to come out of there home if they want to.

As people adapted to pandemic life, they shifted their operation to accomedate those needs.

Cory”And while we were doing food boxes, what we found is people started asking us, they were getting into their own place now they were coming out of shelters and things and theyre like we need bed, we need dishes.”

When it became clear the need was greater than food, County Cares started asking for item donations and Freedom Church, who was already a big partner of the initiave, stepped up to help with a storage and storefront for the donated items.

Paul”From the inception of County Cares and really as a church, our philosiphy wasnt hey lets just bring everyone to church, lets take it out to people, lets help people because thats what i really think it should be like anyways.”

According to Howlette, the main purspose of County Cares is to give “Hand-Ups, not Hand-Outs” which can’t be done without the help of neighbors in the community.

Cory”So what we wanted to do was create a place where people could come and get what they needed. and so our philosiphy is; if you dont need it, you dont want it, dont have a use for it any more. bring it to us, we can find a home of someone who needs it, wants it, can use it. all we ask for in return is when you go to get rid of stuff, think about us.

If you want to volunteer with County Cares, have items to donate, or if you are in need of items, you can contact County Cares by emailing “CountyCaresAroostook@gmail.com” or on their facebook page... Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire on 87 West rd, New Sweden
Crews report to structure fire in New Sweden
His initial court appearance is scheduled for February 3, 2022. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or...
Fort Fairfield man facing several charges after high-speed chase and shooting at police
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana
mariah
Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Laroque Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls out of Miss America Pageant
Money Graphic
Airports in Aroostook County among those receiving funding

Latest News

Senior Santa
Community Matters: Age Friendly Caribou holds Senior Santa Program
CM Medicare
Aroostook Community Matters : Aroostook Agency on Aging helps with Medicare and Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment
Carroll McKenna Thanksgiving event
Carroll McKenna Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving
Free Thanksgiving Meals Offered Around the County