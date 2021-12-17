Aroostook Community Matters: County Cares

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Neighbors helping neighbors is the theme of this week’s Aroostook Community Matters. I spoke with Coordinators of the County Cares Initiative, A grassroots effort to fill all kinds of needs for County Residents.

Cory Tilley and Paul Howlett are both a big part of the County Cares inititave, Which has expanded more than either of them imagined when they started.

Cory”County Cares started as a way to make sure the community had food during covid. We had a group of people that got together to make sure people didnt have to come out of there home if they want to.

As people adapted to pandemic life, they shifted their operation to accomedate those needs.

Cory”And while we were doing food boxes, what we found is people started asking us, they were getting into their own place now they were coming out of shelters and things and theyre like we need bed, we need dishes.”

When it became clear the need was greater than food, County Cares started asking for item donations and Freedom Church, who was already a big partner of the initiave, stepped up to help with a storage and storefront for the donated items.

Paul”From the inception of County Cares and really as a church, our philosiphy wasnt hey lets just bring everyone to church, lets take it out to people, lets help people because thats what i really think it should be like anyways.”

According to Howlette, the main purspose of County Cares is to give “Hand-Ups, not Hand-Outs” which can’t be done without the help of neighbors in the community.

Cory”So what we wanted to do was create a place where people could come and get what they needed. and so our philosiphy is; if you dont need it, you dont want it, dont have a use for it any more. bring it to us, we can find a home of someone who needs it, wants it, can use it. all we ask for in return is when you go to get rid of stuff, think about us.

If you want to volunteer with County Cares, have items to donate, or if you are in need of items, you can contact County Cares by emailing “CountyCaresAroostook@gmail.com” or on their facebook page... Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

