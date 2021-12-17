Canadian-American families cautiously optimistic for Holidays with an open border

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Crossing the border has been a source of uncertainty for Canadian- American families since the beginning of the pandemic. Now that the holidays are near and the border is open, Rhian Lowndes learns what it means to families...and why they say they are cautiously optimistic.

“Born and raised, Halifax, Nova Scotia. That’s home.”

Jennifer Gillis White and her husband Justin White moved to the US five years ago, settling in Maine two years ago.

“The big reason we decided to make Northern Maine home was how close it was to family,” said Gillis-White.

They’ve had relatives over to visit since the border opened, and plan to get over to Canada after Christmas. But they say the turnaround of PCR test results is a tricky barrier to overcome. Parker Davis says his parents are crossing over to the US this Christmas and staying less than the 72 hour stay that mandates a test.

“So that’s our plan holding it loosely because it is subject to change,” said Davis.

Davis and his wife crossed into Canada the day after the border opened, 16 months after he had last seen his parents in person

“Before the borders had opened I would say ‘yeah, I miss my family,’ but I don’t think I actually understood the gravity of how much I actually longed to be in the room with them and it was overwhelming. As soon as I left from my visit with my mum and dad I just sobbed. It was something special for sure.”

Davis says he’ll do whatever he has to do to see family, but if COVID test results don’t get back in time, the trip is canceled.

“Probably this year more than any year I can remember my anticipation for the holiday season is at an all time high,” said Davis. “Which may or may not be wise. If things go south then my discouragement is probably going to be pretty significant, but I’d rather deal with that if and when it comes.”

“I do wish it was a bit more reciprocal,” Gillis-White said about the US-Canadian border rules. “The families that have been separated, it’s been so hard and we consider ourselves lucky in the sense that we actually have managed to reconnect a couple of times. But some families haven’t.”

“I look at her and go there are some members of the family that knew she was born but didn’t meet her until she looked like this,” her husband Justin White said of their youngest child.

Canadian-American families rely on the processing of PCR tests to see family. But with the rise in cases and the potential for the border situation to change at any time, both Davis and the Whites are waiting to see whether their dream of an in-person Christmas will actually be another virtual holiday season instead.

According to the Government of Canada, all Canadian citizens and fully-vaccinated foreign nationals may enter Canada. If you spend 72 hours or more in the US, you must provide proof of a negative PCR test or proof of a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days ago.

According to the US Embassy and Consulates in Canada, fully vaccinated foreign nationals may enter the US at land ports of entry and ferry terminals without proof of a negative test, and US citizens and legal permanent residents may enter without proof of vaccination.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Government release an advisory against non-essential travel outside of Canada, regardless of vaccination status.

