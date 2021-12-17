County Ag Report: Wreaths

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “You give that a couple of wraps around nice and tight,” explained Natalie Ireland as she pulled wire tight around a new wreath.

Ireland has been making wreaths for 35 years.

“I gather my tips out in the woods, and then I use a crimp ring with green wire, and I pile my tips, and I take three or four tips depending on the thickness of them, and place on the ring,” said Ireland. “And because they’re double sided I put fir in the back part also.”

Ireland prefers fir branches to spruce.

“Spruce is nice and thick, but it’s picky and it seems like it doesn’t hold up quite as long as the fir does.”

She heads out as soon as the first frost hits, because she says the needles hold better. Then she wraps the wreaths at home and decorates them in store.

“We’ve been making a little over 400 in a season,” said Ireland. “And for one person going out tipping and wrapping and decorating that’s plenty.”

Ireland says it’s not too late to get your wreaths before the holiday...or even make one yourself.

“I tell people, if you want to try go out and tip and try putting it together.”

A pro like Ireland can make 20 wreaths a day...but she says to start off, just try wrapping a wreath you can enjoy for the season.

