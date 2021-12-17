Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue Purchases First LUCAS Device In The County

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -CPR is an effective way to help save someone’s life in certain medical situations, and now, one local fire and rescue department is the first department in the county to have a Mechanical CPR device. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Cody Fenderson - Deputy Chief - Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue “The CPR Process is very labor intensive you have to provide compressions at a certain depth on a persons chest continuously... so it takes three to five to ten people to continue to be able to do this over that period of time”

Cody Fenderson is the Deputy Chief for the Fort Fairfield Fire Department. Last week they received a LUCAS device.

” A LUCAS device is a mechanical CPR aid... It’s battery powered so once we set it up it will go without stopping and we can change the battery in a matter of two seconds and we will continue on”

Fenderson explains how a LUCAS device is used.

” The process is, we’d start manual CPR with our two person crew that comes with the ambulance, while one person is doing CPR, the other person can get the small backboard set up... We can continue to do manual CPR here while they’re setting the rest of the device set up and its a pretty simple procedure, you turn it on, place the cone in the center of the chest and then you’re ready to begin CPR, and from that point forward your two providers that are on scene can now focus on making sure the patient is recieving enough oxygen”

Fort Fairfield became the first Emergency Medical Service department within Aroostook County to purchase a LUCAS device, Which Fenderson is very proud of.

”It’s really great that we have this opportunity, it will be a really big step for our department and the county and hopefully other departments will be able to follow suit. ... They’re a little expensive because they do a lot and they’re high quality and rugged but with our limited personnel and staffing issues, it’s something that we really were looking at and then with the American Rescue Plan act it allowed us to have the resources to provide this for our staff for their safety from COVID and also it is a force multiplier two people can do the job of ten people”

Fenderson adds that in addition to the benefit to his staff, it also has benefits to the people that need it.

” there’s a lot of new studies that show that mechanical CPR because of it’s lack of human factors is showing much greater outcomes across the nation”

Thanks to Mutual Aid Agreements with several local communities, Fenderson is excited to offer this life saving service not only to Fort Fairfield, but to the surrounding communities as well... Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

