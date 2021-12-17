High School Tech Programs Provide Training for High Demand Jobs

PRESQUE ISLE, HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Over the last year, many career fields have experienced staffing shortages, with workers quitting en masse, recently coined the Great Resignation. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes a look at local tech programs, looking to get kids on the path to high demand jobs to fill some of that need.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, trade jobs are some of the fastest growing occupations in the United States. Many school districts take advantage of CTE schools, or Career and Technical Education. Classes that allow high school students to get educated in career fields that interest them, and potentially earn certifications that can help them after they graduate.

“All of the CTE Schools in Aroostook County and throughout the state of Maine, we are the hidden gem in the community. Many folks don’t understand what we do here and the capacity of the training that we have done.” - Aimee London – Director, Region Two School of Applied Technology

CTE Programs like Region Two School of Applied Technology in Houlton and the Presque Isle Regional Career and Technical Center, offer a wide variety of programs for students. Everything from Building Trades, Electrical, Cosmetology, Automotive, Nursing, Early Childhood Education, and much more. All high in demand jobs that allow students to gain valuable experience.

“We prepare kids for those in demand, high wage jobs that everyone is looking for right now. Anywhere you go, and you talk to people, you can’t hire a carpenter, mechanic, plumber, welders, electricians, all those blue collar jobs are in high demand right now. So were getting kids into those trade fields that will fill some of those vacancies.” - Ralph Conroy – Director, Presque Isle Regional Career and Technical Center

Many CTE’s accept students from the nearby high schools, not just the one they are located at, providing students from surrounding communities with the same opportunities as students enrolled in larger schools.

“I think that everybody has different capabilities, different attributes, and not everyone is designed for a 4 year program at a university. Many of our students, are very hands on, they don’t want to sit, they want to do.” says London.

“Even if a student takes, let’s say the building trades program, or cosmetology, they don’t necessarily have to do that to make a living, but they will have those skills for the rest of their life. If you can replace the windows, the door, or the roof yourself as opposed to hiring someone, you’re that much further ahead for your entire life” says Conroy.

And while Career and Technical Education programs may not be the direct answer to staffing shortages we’re currently experiencing; they may be the answer to preventing another in the future.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

