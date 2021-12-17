Advertisement

Maine Legislature to conduct most business remote next month

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Amid a surge in infections, the Maine Legislature will follow last year’s safety guidelines - including mandatory masks - when it convenes next month.

The full Legislature will meet at the State House on Jan. 5 and again on Jan. 26 to conduct business.

In between, work will be conducted via virtual meetings. Senate President Troy Jackson said Friday that legislative leaders can’t afford to loosen restrictions “in the middle of an unbelievable crisis with the COVID-19 surge.”

Maine is currently dealing with some of the highest infection rates and hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

