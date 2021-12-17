As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat on The Wreaths Across America Ceremony Part One 12.17.2021
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -
On this segment of AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham, Judy Kenney from Maine Agri-Women, stops by to chat about the upcoming local Wreaths Across America Ceremony.
The Laying of Remembrance Wreaths & ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 18th around 12:00pm, at Kings Grove in Mars Hill.
Shawn Cunningham and Robert Grimm co-host the discussion.
