As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat on The Wreaths Across America Ceremony Part One 12.17.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

On this segment of AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham, Judy Kenney from Maine Agri-Women, stops by to chat about the upcoming local Wreaths Across America Ceremony.

The Laying of Remembrance Wreaths & ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 18th around 12:00pm, at Kings Grove in Mars Hill.

Shawn Cunningham and Robert Grimm co-host the discussion.

