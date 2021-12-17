Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

An update to conditions out there tonight... significant visibility impacts are occurring due to areas of dense fog!**

The good news is, temps hovering above-freezing throughout the overnight, will lead to minimal concerns for refreezing or icing. Although, expect areas of fog to continue into the early AM.

Also, we’re seeing winds amping up tonight... with a Wind Advisory for Northwest Aroostook going into effect Friday 4:00am through 1:00pm tomorrow afternoon. Anticipated sustained winds will range between 15-25 mph, with gusts likely to crank up to +40-50 mph at times. The stronger winds also could lead to down tree limbs, branches, and a few isolated power outages.

We’ll start to see improving conditions throughout the day tomorrow... and colder air begins filtering in during the afternoon, and lasting into the weekend.

For additional details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

