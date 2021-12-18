Sledding the County: Larry Doody Memorial Radar Run

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Due to some unseasonably warm temperatures so far this winter, snowmobiling season in the county is off to a late start, but that didn’t stop some riders from starting their engines and opening the throttle for a good cause. For this week’s Sledding the County, here’s Brian Bouchard.

Nothing says “Winter in Aroostook County” like seeing snowmobiles racing down a frozen lake. Throttles wide open, snow flying, a competition to see who has the fastest sled.

The event, hosted by the Caribou Snowmobile Club and held on Caribou Lake, is known as the Larry Doody Memorial Radar Run. The event is held in honor of Caribou Resident, Larry Doody who unexpectedly passed away in 2008. To the people who knew Larry, he was a legend, former President of the Caribou Lions Club, business owner, an avid snowmobiler, and a man who loved giving back to his community.

“Larry actually used to host this event here, at this location. We’re lacking some snow right now, and we’ve got some people that have the itch, that want to ride their snowmobiles. So we figured, why not give them the opportunity to have a little fun and raise some money.” - Nick Morrill - President, Caribou Snowmobile Club

The proceeds of the Radar Run go towards the Larry Doody Scholarship Fund which is awarded to vocational students at the Caribou Technology Center.

“My dad was a big part of the snowmobiling community here in Aroostook County.”

Larry’s son, Jason Doody, flew in from his home in Washington state to gather with fellow snowmobilers who knew his father, and to participate in the event himself.

“He always wanted to help people. The biggest thing to him was trying to make a kid happy.” says Doody.

And while the sleds were out on the ice, some in speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour. For Nick Morrill and Jason Doody, the real thrill was honoring a man who meant so much to them, and raising money for a cause he believed in.

“It means so much to me to have people like Nick that still remember him and remember his memory and to have this going on and to see all these people out here. It’s just great” says Doody.

Really the event is about honoring Larry, giving back to the community like Larry used to do. So we want to do that through our scholarship fund. Give back to a student that’s going to continue their education. We just want to honor Larry and give back in his memory.” says Morrill.

36 sleds took part in the event, and while there were many winners over the various classes of sleds that ran, the Overall Top Speed of the day was 119 miles per hour by Dustin Haines of Caribou.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

