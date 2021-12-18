Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

Clouds are starting to break apart for us, and much colder air is beginning to filter in! We had well above-average temps throughout much of today... but a colder feel will be the general trend moving ahead.

Stronger winds from earlier are still kicking this evening... with gusts upwards of 25 mph out there tonight. Breezy conditions are expected to last into the first half of the day tomorrow... before winds back-off by Sat. PM.

Also on tap this weekend, is a winter storm that will mainly impact portions of Downstate and Downeast... where Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect starting 1:00pm tomorrow afternoon, all the way through 1:00pm Sunday.

Locally, we’re just picking-up lower end snow total amounts... as outer bands of snow skirt along the viewing area overnight Sat. into Sun. morning. At most, we’re anticipating 1.0-3.0″-inches... with a few slick and slippery spots on the roads for overnight travel, and minor visibility drop-offs as well.

We’ll quiet down by the second-half of the day Sunday... with sun & clouds into the beginning of next week.

