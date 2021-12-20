Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (Gray News) – Dozens of people were killed in the powerful tornado outbreak that tore through several states on the night of Dec. 10, leaving wreckage over hundreds of miles.

Security cameras at FNB Bank captured footage of the storm in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Video shows the front doors of the bank shake as the tornado approaches, just moments before the glass shatters and wind rips through the front lobby of the bank.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead in connection to these tornadoes.

“Although many lives were spared, we grieve with those who lost loved ones,” FNB Bank said in a post on Facebook. “Buildings and possessions can be replaced, and now we will focus on rebuilding.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Betty White wants all her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday
Sledding the County: Larry Doody Memorial Radar Run
Sledding The County: Larry Doody Memorial Radar Run
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
A New York family has broken their own Guinness World Record for Christmas lights.
Family’s Christmas lights display breaks their own Guinness World Record

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Jury begins deliberating Potter’s case in Daunte Wright death
Experts share ways to cope with grief during the holidays.
How to cope with grief during the holidays
Experts share ways to cope with grief during the holidays.
How to cope with grief during the holidays