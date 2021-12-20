Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning, everyone.

As we start off the holiday week, we’re clearing out from the snow showers this past weekend. A lot of us picked up a few inches in totals... mainly ranging from 2.0-5.0″-in. across the viewing area.

We’ll see a quieter, and colder feeling day today... with some additional snow showers overnight tonight, into Tues. AM.

Tomorrow morning also brings concerns for snow squalls and blowing areas of snow... as winds will gust upwards of 30 mph, and significant visibility impacts are expected during the Tuesday AM commute. Already plan ahead accordingly for anticipated slow travel, extra time needed to get to where you’re going, and take extra precautions on the roadways -- as some areas could see localized, near-zero visibility at times.**

The colder feel also lasts throughout much of this week. And with additional snow shower chances in the forecast ahead... we’re expecting a white Christmas and upcoming holiday weekend!

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day, today!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Betty White wants all her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Sledding the County: Larry Doody Memorial Radar Run
Sledding The County: Larry Doody Memorial Radar Run
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
A New York family has broken their own Guinness World Record for Christmas lights.
Family’s Christmas lights display breaks their own Guinness World Record

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, Dec. 20th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Friday, Dec. 17th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web