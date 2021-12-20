PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning, everyone.

As we start off the holiday week, we’re clearing out from the snow showers this past weekend. A lot of us picked up a few inches in totals... mainly ranging from 2.0-5.0″-in. across the viewing area.

We’ll see a quieter, and colder feeling day today... with some additional snow showers overnight tonight, into Tues. AM.

Tomorrow morning also brings concerns for snow squalls and blowing areas of snow... as winds will gust upwards of 30 mph, and significant visibility impacts are expected during the Tuesday AM commute. Already plan ahead accordingly for anticipated slow travel, extra time needed to get to where you’re going, and take extra precautions on the roadways -- as some areas could see localized, near-zero visibility at times.**

The colder feel also lasts throughout much of this week. And with additional snow shower chances in the forecast ahead... we’re expecting a white Christmas and upcoming holiday weekend!

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day, today!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.