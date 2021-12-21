Advertisement

200 Panel Solar Installation in Houlton Powers Business, Appartments

By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

With energy costs on the rise, many homeowners and small businesses are looking for ways to ease the burden of their electric bill.

Cameron Clark, Owner of Cam’s Lawn Care and Landscaping in Houlton recently installed 200 solar panels on his property to offset energy costs to his business and apartment buildings. Clark says that the solar power he collects feeds into Houlton Water Company’s electric grid. He says he receives credits on his bill every month.

“The solar panels power all my residential apartment buildings so this will fix my energy costs for 25 to 30 years so as a business owner its very comforting to have that in my back pocket. I’ve been also doing renovations in the buildings to switch to electric heat with heat pumps. So this solar energy is actually going to create Houlton’s first carbon neutral apartments, so there will be no carbon footprint, and I’m pretty proud of that” says Clark.

Clark went on to say that he highly encourages homeowners and other businesses to consider installing solar panels, and hopes that renewable energy will catch on in Aroostook County.

