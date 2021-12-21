Presque Isle Hockey looking for more success

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle hockey team is looking forward to the season. Two years ago, they lost in the Northern Regional final to Old Town Orono and several players on this years team were members of that squad. Last year there wasn’t a state playoff and Coach Carl Flynn says his team took the approach to get everyone minutes on the ice.

(Carl Flynn):” We lost two veteran defenseman and we lost a goalie. We have everyone else back from last year. We knew we weren’t playing for a State Championship, We lost some games if I had shortened the bench and played to win. We could have probably won those so the record last year wasn’t indicative of our team. I am hoping the experience that everyone games last year will make us that much deeper.”

This year has already been a challenging year for the Wildcats. During the preseason several members of the team had to miss practice because of COVID protocols. Flynn:” We typically play six preseason games and we played three and then because COVID hit our team and quarantining we didn’t play the second tournament of three games. We haven’t played as many games at this time of year that we normally would.”

(Jonathan Staples):” I think it is going to be bring us closer as a team because there was a lot of us gone. A lot of us got team bonding, had a little bit of fun and a lot of conditioning.” The Wildcats have all spent a lot of time on the ice together over the years.

(Logan Sherman):” I think that is the benefit most of us have been playing since we were 5 or 6. It has brought us a lot closer together.”

The Wildcats played their first game on Tuesday night and they said the best part was playing in front of fans

(Dawson Kinney):” Just excited to be back with fans and all the excitement and support we have been getting so far.”

The Cats have some of their top scorers back this year and are a little young on the defensive end, but they still have one of their trademarks. their team speed.

Kinney:” Our offense is good . We have a lot of young players and young talent and it will be fun to watch.”

Sherman I think we need to rely on our speed. Presque isle has also been fast paced and I think that i going to kill a lot of team. We have a great coaching staff and our conditioning is doing what it needs to.”

There is a lot of parity in Class B this year and the Presque Isle players are all looking for success.

Flynn:” I think it is very competitive and very equal. I think there is a team in Kennebec area that might be a little better. Otherwise I think it is anyone’s championship for the grabbing. providing they show up on game day.” Staples. I think our team has a good chance of getting to the semifinals maybe the states and winning it. I hope we can We have a good team.”

