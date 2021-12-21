Advertisement

Third-graders allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust at D.C. school

By WUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (WUSA) - A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact incidents from the Holocaust.

“This was not an approved lesson plan,” a member of D.C. Public Schools said.

The instructor at Watkins Elementary School assigned specific roles to students while in library class.

The Washington Post, which first reported the incident, said one student was cast as Adolf Hitler. Others were directed to dig mass graves and act as victims.

A parents said the students were told not to tell anyone about the reenactment.

“We sincerely apologize to our students and families who were subjected to this incident,” the school district said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

