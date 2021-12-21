PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

An update to our active weather over the next 24 to 48 hours...

A lifting warm front tonight, along with a passing cold front tomorrow... brings quick-moving, scattered snow showers through the overnight into the first-half of the day tomorrow.

Even though accumulations will be minimal, the concerns Tues. morning come with the likelihood of a few snow squalls, blowing areas of snow, and significantly reduced/near-zero visibilities at times. Especially on North-South oriented roadways... such as Route 1 and Route 11... expect significant visibility drop-offs to occur, with localized near white-out conditions at times.

Gusts will be upwards of 30 mph, which will cause the light, fluffy snow accumulations to be picked-up easily and blown around across the roadways!

Visibility impacts are expected to occur right around the morning commute Tues. AM... so make sure to use extreme caution, slow down, and leave plenty of extra distance between you and other vehicles, if you happen to come across any blowing areas of snow or squalls. We should be seeing improving conditions by midday into the afternoon.

Then, our attention turns to an approaching winter storm for Wednesday. **The NWS has Winter Storm Watches already in placed for Aroostook County, and Northern Penobscot County.**

Current guidance shows this being a medium-range to higher-range snow event... with significant travel impacts expected midday Wednesday, into early Thursday AM.

We’re currently looking at projected snow totals of: Cent. Aroostook/SE Aroostook/Route 1/Western New Brunswick, 8.0-12.0″-in.; Western St. John Valley/North Woods/Route 11, 6.0-8.0″-in.; and, Far NW/West. Aroostook, 4.0-6.0″-in.

There’s still a lot to watch with this storm over the next 24-hours, and we’ll keep you updated moving ahead. For the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

