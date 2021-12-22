Aroostook County Manufacturer Receives Award from Governor

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

An Aroostook County manufacturer was recently announced as the recipient of the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence.

Governor Janet Mills announced last week that Acme Monaco, a manufacturer of orthodontic and catheter wire in Presque Isle was to be recognized as the recipient of The Heritage Industry Award as part of the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence. The Heritage Industry Award recognizes and celebrates business excellence in the forest industry, manufacturing sector, or marine economy.

“It just speaks volumes to the type of business we are, we are a family business, third generation. And our commitment to Presque Isle and our team in Presque Isle, if you walk though our doors your will meet some of the best talent in the industry. Our team has been working hard 6 days a week and to get that award from the Governor, it meant everything to everyone. It was absolutely incredible” says Rebecca Karabin-Ahern, Co-President of Acme Monaco.

Karabin-Ahern went on to say that throughout the pandemic, Acme Monaco has worked hard to provide catheter materials for the medical supply chain. She stated that they have had increased demand for catheter materials as they are used for patients placed on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.