Former Governor Paul Lepage faces Primary Challenger

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Former Governor Paul Lepage has a challanger for the Republican Nomination for Governor. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke to the candidate to learn more.

Michael Stuart Heath - (R) Candidate for Maine Republican Gubernatorial Nomination " Looking forward to a vigorous and pationate debate with Paul Lepage, former governor of maine, leading up to the vote in june of next year to decide who is the nominee for the republican party”

Michael Stuart Heath is not what you would traditionally think of as a politician, in fact, he has never served in an elected political office. But that is not stopping him from running in the republican primary against Former Governor Paul Lepage.

Michael “Because it’s time to turn the page on paul, i call him paul turn lepage...and I call it that because Paul did a good job for 8 years, he balanced the budget, he did some great stuff on the economy, i agree with him on vocational schools, i agree with him about a lot of stuff but we dont need 4 more years of paul lepage, we need something fresh, something new, something with tremendous clarity.

His reason for running he says is simple.

Michael " In politics, we need someone who is willing to be contreversial, who is gonna tell the truth, who is gonna be honest”

The Republican Primary vote will be held on June 14th 2022, Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

